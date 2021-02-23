Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) were down 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 25,237,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 38,550,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $328.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $889,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,733,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,191,248.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,157,894 shares of company stock worth $4,741,765 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

