GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Trading 0.1% Higher

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.09. 33,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 44,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.