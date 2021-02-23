GravityCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $585.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One GravityCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $98,683.81 and approximately $585.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00454072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00067858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078323 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 155.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.84 or 0.00489170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00070849 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,272,791 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

