Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.93

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 28708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several research firms have commented on GTN. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 74.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

