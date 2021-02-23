Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (GR.V) (CVE:GR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (GR.V) (CVE:GR) shares traded up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 59,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 29,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.60.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (GR.V) (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, precious and base metal, and diamond deposits.

