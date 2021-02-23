Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,518 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of The Chemours worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Chemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CC. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CC opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

