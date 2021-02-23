Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 183,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BigCommerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

