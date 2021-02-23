Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 207,284 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after buying an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,775,000 after acquiring an additional 214,105 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $213.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.69 and a 200 day moving average of $192.95.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

