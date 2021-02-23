Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $18.38 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,415 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,384,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Five9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.69.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 stock opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.94. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

