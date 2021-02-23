Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,983,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Innovative Industrial Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Shares of IIPR opened at $211.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average of $153.98. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $221.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

