Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.31

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.31 and traded as high as $52.76. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 50,241 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSBC shares. TheStreet raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $726.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

