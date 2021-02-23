Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues Earnings Results

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GDOT stock traded down $5.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. 21,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,739. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 858,669 shares of company stock worth $45,930,677. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

