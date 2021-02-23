Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $134.82

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.82 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 130.80 ($1.71). Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) shares last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.71), with a volume of 2,475,313 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) news, insider Caoimhe Giblin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

About Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

