Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $134.82

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.82 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 130.80 ($1.71). Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) shares last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.71), with a volume of 2,475,313 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.
The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.82.
In other Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) news, insider Caoimhe Giblin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87).
About Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW)
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
