Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.59

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNCGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $999.06 million, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.