GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Shares Down 5.7%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 654,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 711,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Several research analysts have commented on GP shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.17 million and a P/E ratio of -189.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

