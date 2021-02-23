Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

GDYN opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 339,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 202,088 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 744,600 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.