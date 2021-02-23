Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Trading 4,724,900% Higher

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) traded up 4,724,900% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Grieg Seafood ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grieg Seafood ASA in a research report on Sunday, December 20th.

Get Grieg Seafood ASA alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.