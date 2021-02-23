Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) were down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 840,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,260,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $508.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

