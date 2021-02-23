Grocery Outlet (GO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GO opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.
