Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Down 5.8%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $38.82. Approximately 1,289,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 854,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $77,480.00. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $911,684.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 744,106 shares of company stock worth $29,169,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after purchasing an additional 675,706 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,974,000 after acquiring an additional 305,223 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,590,000 after acquiring an additional 529,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

