Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMAB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.