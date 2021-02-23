Grupo Santander Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Underweight

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.