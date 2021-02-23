GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Stock Price Down 9.2%

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s share price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $12.90. 8,498,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 4,063,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

