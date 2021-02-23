Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.80 and last traded at $84.80. 1,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, electric power generation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. The Water Resources segment provides water distribution and sewage treatment services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

