Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Down 27.8%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares were down 27.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 41,502,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 37,758,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 253,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Guardion Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

