Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.14

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and traded as high as $25.28. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 56,086 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 77,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

