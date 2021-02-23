Guider Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $54.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Guider has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $18,630.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.82 or 0.00766062 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00038300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00058306 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.09 or 0.04547012 BTC.

About Guider

GDR is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.