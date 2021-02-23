Guild Esports Plc (GILD.L) (LON:GILD) Trading Up 4.7%

Guild Esports Plc (GILD.L) (LON:GILD)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.09). 2,384,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,177,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35 ($0.08).

The stock has a market cap of £34.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39.

Guild Esports Plc (GILD.L) Company Profile (LON:GILD)

Guild Esports Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses to own and operate an esports team. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. Guild Esports Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

