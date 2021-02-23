Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) (LON:GMS) Shares Gap Down to $6.33

Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) (LON:GMS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.33 ($0.08), but opened at GBX 6.06 ($0.08). Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) shares last traded at GBX 6.06 ($0.08), with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.44. The company has a market capitalization of £21.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.