GVO Asset Management Ltd Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $205,740,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $26.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,038.43. 34,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,922.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,706.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.