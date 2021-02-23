GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Trading Up 0.8%

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GX Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. GX Acquisition accounts for about 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

