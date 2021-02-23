Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.93

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

