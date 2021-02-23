Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Down 9.6%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.69. 762,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 476,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $51.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

