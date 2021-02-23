Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.36.

HALO stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. 1,465,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $51.30.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $981,879.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,988. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

