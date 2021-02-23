Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Beach Brands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBB. TheStreet downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.15. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

