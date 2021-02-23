Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Down 6.4%

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.49. 733,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 733,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

