Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.68

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 5419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The company has a market cap of $530.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

