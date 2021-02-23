Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Trading Down 8.3%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.42. 1,399,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,424,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49.

In related news, CEO Sterling Griffin sold 82,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $380,171.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 1,029.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 2,610,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 472.2% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

