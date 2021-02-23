HARD Protocol (HARD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.96 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $73.64 million and approximately $17.96 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

