Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.96% from the stock’s current price.

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $$22.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $23.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

