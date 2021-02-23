Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Sells $321,006.40 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $321,006.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nimrod Ben-Natan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 59,520 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $474,374.40.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 605,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,381. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $766.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

