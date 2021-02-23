Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Trading Up 5.9%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s share price was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 724,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 343,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 649,536 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 61.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 930,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 41.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 513,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 467,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

