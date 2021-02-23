Harvest Finance Trading Down 24.6% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $238.94 or 0.00496802 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $117.28 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 510,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,821 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

