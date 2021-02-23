Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HNORY opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Harvey Norman has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

