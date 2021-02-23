Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of HNORY opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Harvey Norman has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
