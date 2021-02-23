Hashgard Hits Market Cap of $16.66 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Hashgard has a market cap of $16.66 million and $98,095.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00051874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.99 or 0.00679570 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00030858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00038007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.72 or 0.04250037 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

GARD is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars.

