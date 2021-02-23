Haven Protocol (XHV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $536,793.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $91.64 million and approximately $536,793.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.73 or 0.00014002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.83 or 0.03201537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.00360428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.78 or 0.01043272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.70 or 0.00438087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00383450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.33 or 0.00254338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00022697 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,608,513 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.