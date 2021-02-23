Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.26

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.26 and traded as high as $63.45. Hawkins shares last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 31,151 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Hawkins from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $661.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins shares are set to split on Tuesday, March 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 1st.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 57.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 60.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 263.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 162.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

