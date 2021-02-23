Hays’ (HAS) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 129 ($1.69).

Hays stock opened at GBX 155.10 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.34. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 162.20 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.40.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

