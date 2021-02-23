HC Wainwright Increases Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $36.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price target lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,538,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,864,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 379,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

