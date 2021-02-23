HC Wainwright Lowers Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Price Target to $13.00

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 116.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

CLVS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 382,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,443,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

In other news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&T Bank increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

